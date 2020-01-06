Shafqat lauds opposition support over COAS service extension

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Sunday lauded the opposition for providing unconditional support to the government in making legislation over the matter of extension in service tenure of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Talking to a private news channel, he said after legislation as per directions of the Supreme Court, there would be a formal procedure for the extension of COAS service.

He said this issue should be resolved amicably for the sake of national interest keeping in view the prevailing regional situation. He said all the major parties were on same page which was a positive sign. He hoped the bill would be passed from the Parliament within few days.