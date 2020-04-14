UrduPoint.com
Shafqat Lauds Unified Decision Of All Stakeholders For Extending Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:12 PM

Shafqat lauds unified decision of all stakeholders for extending lockdown

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday lauded the unified decision with the consensus of all stakeholders in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) regarding extending of countrywide lockdown for two more weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday lauded the unified decision with the consensus of all stakeholders in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) regarding extending of countrywide lockdown for two more weeks.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the lockdown was need of the hour to contain coronavirus pandemic. The government was concerned about the daily wagers and had announced hefty relief package under Ehsaas Cash Emergency programme to financially assist them amid COVID-19, he added.

He said Pakistan like other countries of the world was dealing for the first time coronavirus challenge and Pakistan was learning a lot how to contain and fight the pandemic.

He asked people to adopt precuationary measures by avoiding shaking hands, maintain social distancing and wear face masks to keep themselves safe from the pandemic.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking every possible measure to protect people from the coronavirus.

Replying to a question, he said the education ministry had launched a tele school classes on Pakistan Television to educate the students regarding their curriculum.

