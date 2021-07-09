Shafqat lays foundation stone of AIOU Regional Campus Gilgit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Thursday laid the foundation stone of Regional Campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) at Jotial Gilgit.

Shafqat Mahmood was accompanied by AIOU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum and Provincial Education Minister Raja Azam Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafqat Mahmood said the incumbent government was taking keen interest in the promotion of education in Gilgit.

Construction site of regional office is located near FC Headquarters, Joshil Khari. Currently, the office of regional campus is located in a rented building.

AIOU Registrar Raja Umer Younis, Regional Service Director General Inam Ullah Shaikh, regional director Gilgit and students also attended the ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU VC has been taking keen interest in expanding educational network of the university as well as constructing model study centers, equipped with latest technology, in underdeveloped regions of all four provinces of the country as well as AJK which lack basic educational facilities of quality standards.

Computer laboratories are also being established in these model study centers to facilitate people of the underprivileged areas. Land for the construction of regional offices has been either donated by the district governments or acquired on minimum rates.

This imitative is a testimony of the AIOU VC's vision of providing quality educational services to underprivileged and marginalized segments of the society so that they may attain social and economic empowerment.

With the construction of Gilgit regional campus, the number of university's constructed buildings will rise to 28 and 11 of these buildings have been constructed during the tenure of AIOU VC Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum.