Shafqat Mahmood Announces Closure Of Educational Institutions For One Month

Mon 23rd November 2020 | 12:44 PM

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood says that decision has been made due to increasing cases of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced closure of educational institutions for one month due to increasing cases of Covid-19.

Shafqat Mahmood said that winter vacations would be observed from Dec 25th to January 10th, 2021.

"The educational institutions has been closed for one month from Nov 26th to Dec 24th," said Shafqat Mahmood while talking to the TVs. He stated that all the educational institutions would be opened again on January 11th, 2021 if situation turned positive.

However, he directed the universities to go online immediately and made it clear that vocational training institutions where regular classes do not take place would continue to operate. He stated that lab officials and the students of PhDs could visit labs and universities respectively but it was up to the administrations of universities what they wanted to do regarding opening or closure of universities.

Dr. Faisal Sultan, the Special Assistant to PM on health Dr. Faisal Sultan also accompanied Federal Minister Shahfqat Mahmood during the press talk. Dr. Faisal Sultan said that the entry exams like the SAT and CAT would be held during closure days.

However, Shafqat Mahmood said that all other exams had been delayed till January 15, 2021.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that one third students of the total students living in hostels would be allowed stay or the students who belonged to the remote areas or those who had special conditions or issues could be allowed.

"No more than 1/3 students could be allowed in hostels," said the Federal Education Minister.

More Stories From Pakistan

