Shafqat Mahmood condoles death of Usman Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior politician Senator Usman Khan Kakar.

He prayed for the eternal peace of his soul.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him high rank in Jannah and patience to his family to bear this irreparable loss.

"Usman Kakar was patriotic political and social leader and his services will always be remembered" he said.

Senator Usman Kakar had always been actively engaged for the rights of the people of Balochistan, he added.

In politics, Shafqat said, the absence of Usman Kakar would always be missed.