Shafqat Mahmood expresses dismay over inciting religious students for personal motives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said using and inciting religious students for political motives by Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was very disappointing.

Practical steps had already been taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to resolve all issues and reservations of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said, "We are still ready to sort out matters with Maulana through negotiations and that the issues are always tackled through dialogue in a political and democratic system.

" He said the incumbent government had constituted a reconciliation committee which would initiate dialogues with JUI-F.

Shafqat Mahmood said Pakistan was effectively fighting the cause of Kashmir internationally and expressed concern that the so-called Azadi March of Maulana Fazlur Rehman could damage such efforts.