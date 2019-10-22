UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shafqat Mahmood Expresses Dismay Over Inciting Religious Students For Personal Motives

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 06:35 PM

Shafqat Mahmood expresses dismay over inciting religious students for personal motives

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said using and inciting religious students for political motives by Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was very disappointing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said using and inciting religious students for political motives by Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was very disappointing.

Practical steps had already been taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to resolve all issues and reservations of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said, "We are still ready to sort out matters with Maulana through negotiations and that the issues are always tackled through dialogue in a political and democratic system.

" He said the incumbent government had constituted a reconciliation committee which would initiate dialogues with JUI-F.

Shafqat Mahmood said Pakistan was effectively fighting the cause of Kashmir internationally and expressed concern that the so-called Azadi March of Maulana Fazlur Rehman could damage such efforts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Azadi March All Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed will not sleep if told who is conta ..

31 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court directs Nasir Butt to join in ..

2 minutes ago

UK lifts flight ban to Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh

2 minutes ago

Investigators Ask Moscow Court to Extend Whelan's ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing Calls Zuckerberg's Accusations Against Chi ..

2 minutes ago

Doctors, paramedics, nurses stage protest at AMC; ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.