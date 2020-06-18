UrduPoint.com
Shafqat Mahmood Hopes Govt To Succeed In Addressing Grievances Of 'BNP-M' Through Talks

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood Thursday hoped that the government would address all grievances of its ally Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Pakistan regarding issues of Balochistan development through dialogues and government would definitely include them in "development-oriented" decision making

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education Shafqat Mahmood Thursday hoped that the government would address all grievances of its ally Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Pakistan regarding issues of Balochistan development through dialogues and government would definitely include them in "development-oriented" decision making.

Talking to a private news channel, Minister Shafqat Mehmood said that it was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's top priority to allocate special funds for the development of Balochistan and bring it at par with other provinces but due to some multiple crises faced by the country it was being delayed.

Acknowledging that the BNP-M demands as correct, he said both the parties want to give the Balochistan residents their rights they were deprived of in the past many years.

"We don't want to annoy our allies on their real issues," he added.

He assured its coalition partner, BNP-M that all its concerns and grievances would be addressed with joint sittings.

Shafqat said the government was fully aware of the problems being faced by Balochistan province and Prime Minister Imran Khan was still committed to provide facilities to Balochistan as par other provinces of the country.

He expressed the hope that through talks Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would get back Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal) soon.

