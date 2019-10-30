UrduPoint.com
Shafqat Mahmood Inaugurates Diorama On "Sufis & Shrines" At Lok Virsa

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:34 PM

Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates Diorama on

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday inaugurated a newly revamped three-dimensional diorama on "Sufis and Shrines" at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology, popularly known as Heritage Museum, Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday inaugurated a newly revamped three-dimensional diorama on "Sufis and Shrines" at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology, popularly known as Heritage Museum, Lok Virsa.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the federal minister congratulated National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage for revamping the existing Diorama on Sufis and Shrines. He said that the diorama depicted contribution of Sufis and saints towards peace, love, harmony and brotherhood among the mankind.

He said that Lok Virsa's mandate was to preserve, document and promote cultural heritage both tangible and intangible.

He said that promotion of folk heritage would also create more space for expressing diversity within the culture, asserting cultural autonomy and dignity.

He said that thousands of people were visiting Heritage Museum and enjoyed the tour of heritage of Pakistan.

Earlier, the minister performed ribbon cutting in front of the revamped diorama and later took round of it.

A cultural show was also organized, featuring colourful performances by young artists and musicians who presented popular mystic songs to pay tribute to the great Sufis.

A large number of students of various schools were also present on the occasion. Senior officials of Lok Virsa were also present on the occasion.

