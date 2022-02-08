UrduPoint.com

Shafqat Mahmood Inaugurates Iranian Art Exhibition At Lok Virsa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates Iranian art exhibition at Lok Virsa

Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday inaugurated Iranian art exhibition here at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Federal education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday inaugurated Iranian art exhibition here at Lok Virsa.

Posters and handicrafts were displayed at the exhibition, said a press release.

Iranian Ambassador Syed Muhammad Ali Husseini was also.

The exhibition will continue till 11th February from 10am to 7pm.

The exhibition is organized on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

Related Topics

Iran Education Muhammad Ali February From

Recent Stories

US Authorities Arrest Couple for Trying to Launder ..

US Authorities Arrest Couple for Trying to Launder $4.5Bln After Bitfinex Exchan ..

4 minutes ago
 Bosnian Serb leader pumps brakes on separatist thr ..

Bosnian Serb leader pumps brakes on separatist threats

4 minutes ago
 PTI's allies fully intact, not to leave govt: Farr ..

PTI's allies fully intact, not to leave govt: Farrukh

4 minutes ago
 Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

6 minutes ago
 Nominee for CENTCOM Commander Says Believes Russia ..

Nominee for CENTCOM Commander Says Believes Russia Does Not Want War With US - T ..

6 minutes ago
 Tour champion Pogacar in Covid-19 setback as UAE r ..

Tour champion Pogacar in Covid-19 setback as UAE race looms

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>