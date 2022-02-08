Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates Iranian art exhibition at Lok Virsa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Federal education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday inaugurated Iranian art exhibition here at Lok Virsa.

Posters and handicrafts were displayed at the exhibition, said a press release.

Iranian Ambassador Syed Muhammad Ali Husseini was also present.

The exhibition will continue till 11th February from 10am to 7pm.

The exhibition is organized on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.