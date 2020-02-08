UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shafqat Mahmood Inaugurates Lahore Eastern Bypass

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 04:09 PM

Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates Lahore Eastern Bypass

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday inaugurated the Lahore Eastern Bypass at Mehmood Booti

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday inaugurated the Lahore Eastern Bypass at Mehmood Booti .

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he congratulated the National High Aurthority (NHA) over the completion of the project and termed it a great achievement.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had decided to complete ongoing uplift projects. He said the project would facilitate people from Islamabad as they would not have to go to Thokar Niaz Baig to enter the city.

He said traffic coming from Sialkot would also get benefit from the bypass which would put positive impact on traffic flow.

He said 60 per cent development funds had been released, adding the incumbent government was working on various development works as per its manifesto.

To another query, he said, it was illogical that health treatment of Nawaz Sharif could not be carried out in the absence of Maryam Nawaz, adding that the matter was sub-judice so it was not appropriate to comment on it.

He said the PTI and its allies were on the same page and did not have any issue.

MNA Malik Karamat Khokhar, NHA Chairman Sikandar Qayyum and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Traffic Same Sialkot NHA From Government

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

6 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

8 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

8 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.