Shafqat Mahmood is trending top in Pakistan

Students from many parts of the country including Southern Punjab and Sindh are criticizing Shafqat Mahmood for announcing summer vacations in educational institutions of only seven districts of Punjab and leaving all others vulnerable to Coronavirus.

"Kya karun me mar Jaun?," a Twitterati said while addressing shafqat Mahmood.

The people are saying that it is nothing but a political decision as by-election in Daska NA-75 is also due on March 18 as per the orders of Election Commission of Pakistan.

Another Twitterati shared pictures of prominent politicians of PTI including Prime Minister Imran Khan while smiling and enjoying "sweets" , and said that the students of Punjab are celebarting decision of federal education minsiter like these political leaders.

But the situation is that summer vacations have only been announced in all educational institutions of seven districts of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi and Sialkot. All the educational institutions in these districts will remain close from March 15 to March 28, 2021.

Another student tweeted that he believed in supremacy of Shafqat Mahmood.

According to the reports, the students, parents and teachers are objecting Shafqat Mahmood for ignoring all educational institutions in Southern parts of the country.

The students from Karachi have also expressed serious concerns over decision of federal minister for education Shafqat Mahmood.