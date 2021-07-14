Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday lauded the efforts of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in implementing the fourteen areas of intervention under the Prime Minister's Hunarmand Program

During a visit to NAVTTC HQ, he said that the Commission had made tremendous efforts for Improving TEVT Standards in Pakistan.

Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan welcomed the minister and thanked for his continuous support for NAVTTC to implement the Prime Minister's vision to revamp the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TEVT) sector.

Shafqat Mahmood, also appreciated the initiatives of establishing 104 Job Placement and Vocational Counseling Centres (JP&VCCs), launching National Employment Exchange Tool (NEXT) and training of 37000 youth in Hi-Tech and conventional trades.

He stressed that that further effective implementation would not only improve vocational and technical training but also create a paradigm shift towards training that would enhance employ ability of the youth in national and global job market.

He also visited the National Accreditation Council (NAC) and was apprised that 400 TVET institutes and 1,500 training programmes had been accredited.

The minster emphasized that establishment of NAC had vital role in improving the standards of technical education through effective and transparent accreditation system.

The NAC would not only discourage the issuance of fake certificates but also contribute to the recognition of certificates at international level, the minister said.

He assured full support to materialize the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to reorganise and revamp the TVET sector to enhancing infra-structure capacity, enlarging skill development opportunities for youth, and bringing their technical capacities at par with international standards both in conventional as well as high-tech and high-end technologies.

Earlier, the minister welcomed the newly appointed Executive Director NAVTTC, Sajid Baloch and said that his vast experience of working in public sector and development sector would be helpful in achieving the desired goals.

He also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Nasir Khan for his contribution in implementing the Prime Minister's Hunarmand Pakistan Program in effective manner.