Shafqat Mahmood Lauds Performance Of Education Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 12:05 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday lauded the performance of his ministry and achieving 4th number among top ten best ministries.

In a Tweet, he said that it is source of great satisfaction that his ministry declared as one of the top performing ministries in the Federal Government.

The Federal Education Ministry in a Tweet said that under the supervision of Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, it has introduced educational reforms, Single National Curriculum, making and implementation of action plan on urgent basis at national level during Covid-19 and effective development in distance education.

The Ministry had showed outstanding performance to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of providing quality education.

The ministry besides dealing the challenge of coronavirus, also achieved the 91.2 percent targets, the Tweet added.

