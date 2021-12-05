Shafqat Mahmood meets Saudi counterpart; discusses various mutual areas of interest

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood held a meeting with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Minister for Education Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh the other day at the Ministry of Education, Riyadh.

Both sides discussed various mutual areas of interest related to education and higher education, a press release on Sunday said.

Both sides appreciated the efforts taken in setting up of alternate modes of education delivery in times of pandemic.

It was decided that both sides will work closely to further collaborate and learn from the experiences of Distance learning platforms "Madrasati & AEN" of KSA and "TeleSchool" of Pakistan.

It was also agreed to collaborate in the areas of curriculum development with special focus on character building and civic sense.

Saudi side agreed to ease the processes involved in 600 scholorships offered to Pakistani students in different HEIs of KSA. Saudi side agreed for sending more students to pursue Higher Education in Pakistani Universities.

Saudi side will will also work closely with Pakistan to explore the ways and means for setting up top ranked Pakistani universities offshore campuses in KSA. Cooperation extended for establishment of Federal College for Home Economics was also discussed.

Shafqat Mahmood is on a two-day visit to KSA upon invitation of Saudi education minister.