Shafqat Mahmood mourns martyrdom of FC men on Defence Day.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday deeply mourned the martyrdom of four FC men in Baluchistan on Defence Day.

In a message in connection with 6th of September, he said, "When we eulogize the defenders of our country we are also reminded of the continuing sacrifices of our soldiers, sailors, and airmen."He prayed for "More brave martyrs for defence of the motherland."