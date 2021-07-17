Shafqat Mahmood participates in World Heritage Committee

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood, while representing Pakistan, participated and addressed at the high level dialogue of a side event 'World Heritage Education Towards Sustainable Future' at the extended 44th session of World Heritage Committee, said a press release on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood, while representing Pakistan, participated and addressed at the high level dialogue of a side event 'World Heritage education Towards Sustainable Future' at the extended 44th session of World Heritage Committee, said a press release on Saturday.

It was stated that the side event consisting of a high level dialogue and an experience sharing session aims to create the network to further contribute to the promotion, preservation and protection of World Heritage and fulfilment of SDGs by identifying effective ways of World Heritage Education.

The event was attended by various Education and Culture Ministers of the UNESCO member countries.