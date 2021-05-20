Shafqat Mahmood says all exams could be conducted in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The Education Minister says that National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has allowed holding of professional exams/tests etc.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2021) Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that exams could now be conducted in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Shafqat Mahmood made this announcement.

He wrote: “National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has allowed holding of professional exams/tests etc,”.

The Minister asked educational institutions to approach the federal education secretary with details of exam centres, number of students, and SOPs to be followed for permission to conduct exams.

The minister said if all all arrangements are satisfactory permission will be given promptly.

A day earlier, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to reopen educational institutions, restaurants and tourist destinations from May 24.

The National Command Operation Center (NCOC) decided that educational institutions will open in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio is less than 5 per cent and outdoor dining will be allowed till 11:59 pm and takeaways will be allowed 24/7. Tourism will be allowed to operate under stringent coronavirus protocols.