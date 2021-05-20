UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shafqat Mahmood Says All Exams Could Be Conducted In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:39 PM

Shafqat Mahmood says all exams could be conducted in Pakistan

The Education Minister says that National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has allowed holding of professional exams/tests etc.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2021) Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that exams could now be conducted in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Shafqat Mahmood made this announcement.

He wrote: “National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has allowed holding of professional exams/tests etc,”.

The Minister asked educational institutions to approach the federal education secretary with details of exam centres, number of students, and SOPs to be followed for permission to conduct exams.

The minister said if all all arrangements are satisfactory permission will be given promptly.

A day earlier, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to reopen educational institutions, restaurants and tourist destinations from May 24.

The National Command Operation Center (NCOC) decided that educational institutions will open in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio is less than 5 per cent and outdoor dining will be allowed till 11:59 pm and takeaways will be allowed 24/7. Tourism will be allowed to operate under stringent coronavirus protocols.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Twitter May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flag march held in Sukkur

9 minutes ago

Spurious drugs supplier held in multan

9 minutes ago

DC chairs district coordination meeting

9 minutes ago

Two gamblers arrested in sialkot

20 minutes ago

AIOU declares matric results

20 minutes ago

Lavrov Briefed Putin on His Talks With Blinken - K ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.