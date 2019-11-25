Shafqat Mahmood urges Election Commission Pakistan to conduct scrutiny against all political parties on funding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday urged the Election Commission ECP ) to conduct scrutiny against all political parties regarding their local and foreign funding.

The ECP was carrying out foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government since five years but nothing was proved against it, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PTI government was not worried about foreign funding case as it had all registered donors.

He said the opposition parties were doing politics on foreign funding merely for political point scoring as their Azadi March was badly failed.

The incumbent government was not scared about the opposition's All Parties Conference (APC), he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government was taking review of its performance through core committee meetings to bring improvement in all sectors as the country's economy was strengthening promptly.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's health, he lashed out over the former prime minister's bogus critical health condition.