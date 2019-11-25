UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shafqat Mahmood Urges Election Commission Pakistan To Conduct Scrutiny Against All Political Parties On Funding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:46 PM

Shafqat Mahmood urges Election Commission Pakistan to conduct scrutiny against all political parties on funding

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday urged the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) to conduct scrutiny against all political parties regarding their local and foreign funding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday urged the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) to conduct scrutiny against all political parties regarding their local and foreign funding.

The ECP was carrying out foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government since five years but nothing was proved against it, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PTI government was not worried about foreign funding case as it had all registered donors.

He said the opposition parties were doing politics on foreign funding merely for political point scoring as their Azadi March was badly failed.

The incumbent government was not scared about the opposition's All Parties Conference (APC), he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government was taking review of its performance through core committee meetings to bring improvement in all sectors as the country's economy was strengthening promptly.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's health, he lashed out over the former prime minister's bogus critical health condition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education APC Election Commission Of Pakistan Azadi March All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US Calls Back S. Sudan Envoy for Talks on Failure ..

5 minutes ago

France unveils plan to halt violence against women ..

5 minutes ago

Sehat Insaf cards given to 4 mln families in Punja ..

5 minutes ago

Residents of Balochistan demand Sasta Bazaars for ..

5 minutes ago

Faisalabad Development Authority seals eight build ..

9 minutes ago

Health minister approved development schemes

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.