Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:17 PM

Shafqat Mahmood urges students to avail 'distance learning' seriously amid COVID-19

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood Thursday stressed upon students to take the 'revamped home schooling program' seriously and avail 'distance learning programs' proactively which could be used in determining their promotion to the next class in 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood Thursday stressed upon students to take the 'revamped home schooling program' seriously and avail 'distance learning programs' proactively which could be used in determining their promotion to the next class in 2021.

In an interview with a private news channel, he advised students to continue their studies with distance learning programs introduced by their educational institutions and government' teleschools, and radio schools.

He said that the government was working to make the online learning experience better, adding, parents should also provide the necessary support for children to learn from home.

The minister said," I am not happy that students are taking the closure of schools lightly, and advised them to take their studies seriously." It was a tough decision to close all educational institutes due to COVID-19 but children's health is our priority, he added.

He said that the ministry of education, under its directives to schools. was taking a multi-dimensional approach to cover up lessons that are being missed because of the long holiday announced in a wake of the coronavirus crisis.

"In addition, he said teachers are uploading video classes online which are added to YouTube channels. We will keep the students engaged with online academic activities even after the coronavirus crisis is over," the minister said.

Teachers with reliable internet connectivity have been asked to offer their services to help pupils catch up during the lockdown period, he said.

The minister said that Teleschooling and Radioschool program was a great initiative to educate the students at home.

