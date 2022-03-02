Shafqat Mahmood, Uzbek Minister inaugurate renovated corner of Uzbekistan

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood along with Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan Mr. Nazarbekov inaugurated the renovated corner of Uzbekistan, Tuesday at the Central Asian Link Passage at Pakistan Heritage Museum, Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood along with Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan Mr. Nazarbekov inaugurated the renovated corner of Uzbekistan, Tuesday at the Central Asian Link Passage at Pakistan Heritage Museum, Lok Virsa.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood said, there were so many historical commonalities between our people and one of the most prominent dynasty that ruled our part of the world i.e. Mughal Dynasty came from Central Asia ( Farghana).

He said a Memorandum of understanding has already been signed between two brotherly countries and soon we would exchange our cultural troops, artifacts, performers and actors to further cementing our cultural relations.

He said that poets, writers, thinkers of both countries would interact to learn from each other experiences.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood expressed his gratitude to the Uzbek Culture Minister to visit Pakistan.

While addressing the ceremony, the Culture Minister of Uzbekistan said culture and art play a key role to bring nations together. He also reiterated his resolve to further strengthen the cultural ties between both friendly countries.