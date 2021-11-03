Shafqat Mahmood visits Lok Mela; appreciates artisans, artists

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal education, National Training & National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday evening visited Lok Mela and highly appreciated artisans and artists on the occasion.

During visit, he also took a round of different stalls at the provincial pavilions.

Talha Ali Khan Kushwaha, Executive Director, Lok Virsa and Anwar-ul-Haq, Director, Museum and Focal Person, Lok Mela were also present on the occasion.

Stall holders and folk artists, artisans welcomed the minister.

The minister congratulated Lok Virsa for organizing a successful week-long festival which were promoting cultural heritage of the country.