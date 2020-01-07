UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shafqat Mahmood Welcomes Opposition's Support In Pakistan Army Amendment Act

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 10:18 PM

Shafqat Mahmood welcomes opposition's support in Pakistan Army Amendment Act

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday welcomed the unconditional support of the main opposition parties regarding amendment in Pakistan Army Act in larger national interest and country's security situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday welcomed the unconditional support of the main opposition parties regarding amendment in Pakistan Army Act in larger national interest and country's security situation.

The incumbent government was ready to consult with the opposition parties to evolve consensus on national issues in broader perspective, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister thanked the Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz by fully supporting the bill regarding extending the three years tenure of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as it was an important national cause.

Unanimously passage of Pakistan Army Amendment Act 2020 from the National Assembly was a delighted occasion for the whole nation and democratic forces, he said and added the government delegation had also approached with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for supporting the bill.

He said he would introduce bills in the parliament regarding his ministry and would contact with the opposition to develop a consensus. It was need of hour to make amendment in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws to bring more transparency in its investigation system, he stated.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined from the day first to carry out accountability against those elements looted the national exchequer and it would not make any compromise in that regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army National Accountability Bureau Education Parliament 2020 Muslim From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed witnesses graduation of second bat ..

6 minutes ago

EU Foreign Ministers Call for End of Turkish Inter ..

3 minutes ago

Sardar Masood Khan emphasizes upon state media to ..

3 minutes ago

South Africa resist England to boost hopes of draw ..

3 minutes ago

ERC begins winter aid campaign for refugees in Jor ..

21 minutes ago

BAE Systems Tests Long-Range Anti-Tank Guided Miss ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.