Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday welcomed the unconditional support of the main opposition parties regarding amendment in Pakistan Army Act in larger national interest and country's security situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday welcomed the unconditional support of the main opposition parties regarding amendment in Pakistan Army Act in larger national interest and country's security situation.

The incumbent government was ready to consult with the opposition parties to evolve consensus on national issues in broader perspective, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister thanked the Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz by fully supporting the bill regarding extending the three years tenure of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as it was an important national cause.

Unanimously passage of Pakistan Army Amendment Act 2020 from the National Assembly was a delighted occasion for the whole nation and democratic forces, he said and added the government delegation had also approached with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for supporting the bill.

He said he would introduce bills in the parliament regarding his ministry and would contact with the opposition to develop a consensus. It was need of hour to make amendment in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws to bring more transparency in its investigation system, he stated.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined from the day first to carry out accountability against those elements looted the national exchequer and it would not make any compromise in that regard.