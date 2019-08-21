Shafqat Mahmood will address Kashmir Seminar at NBF

Federal Minster for Education, Professional Training and National History &Literary Heritage Division ShafqatMahmood will bethe Chief Guest of a seminar regarding Kashmir solidarity (in the context of books written on Kashmir) at NBF 6-Mauve area, TaleemiChowk, G-8/4 Islamabad on 22nd August 2019 (Thursday)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Federal Minster for education, Professional Training and National History &Literary Heritage Division ShafqatMahmood will bethe Chief Guest of a seminar regarding Kashmir solidarity (in the context of books written on Kashmir) at NBF 6-Mauve area, TaleemiChowk, G-8/4 Islamabad on 22nd August 2019 (Thursday).

He will highlight the significance of Kashmir Issue and will throw light on the efforts done by Kashmiris for their rights. The eminent writers will also speak.