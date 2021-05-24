Shafqat Mahmood will chair IPEMC meeting to decide exam schedule for schools today

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2021) Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will chair a meeting of Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) to decide the exam schedule for schools besides discussion on other important matters today.

IPEMC comprising all education ministers including Azmad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan is responsible for making policies regarding education sector across the country.

The conference after reviewing the latest COVID-19 situation in the country will decide about the reopening of educational institutes, exam schedule and summer vacations.

The federal government had already allowed educational institutes to start in-person learning from May 24 (today) in districts with less than 5 percent positivity ratio. The ministers will also discuss vaccination plan for teachers during the meeting.

The Federal Education Ministry had announced that the teachers would be vaccinated for Coronavirus on priority basis for their safety and safety of the children at schools.

Previously, the IPEMC had fixed June 15 for exams across the country.

Taking to Twitter, Shafqat Mahmood said: ““The respective boards will announce the exact dates, but in principle, exams will start after June 15 with priority to grade 12 and 10 to be followed by 11 and 9,”.

He also said: “Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority so that results can come in before university admissions,”.

Members of the IPEMC turned down suggestion to promote students of grades 9 and 11, and gave approval to hold the exams as scheduled in July this year.