Shafqat Meets Egyptian Education Minister

Shafqat meets Egyptian Education Minister

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, Shafqat Mahmood, held a bilateral meeting with Egyptian Education Minister Prof. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on the sidelines of 14th General Conference of ICESCO and 2nd Edition of Global Forum on Higher Education taking place in Cairo, Egypt

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, Shafqat Mahmood, held a bilateral meeting with Egyptian Education Minister Prof. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on the sidelines of 14th General Conference of ICESCO and 2nd Edition of Global Forum on Higher Education taking place in Cairo, Egypt.

Shafqat Mahmood thanked the Egyptian Higher Education Minister for hosting the conference.

According to a press release on Thursday, it was decided to review bilateral cooperation in the sector of Higher Education & Research with further enhancement of students and faculty exchanges as well as possibility of establishing a scholarly Pakistan Chair in Al-Azhar University.

Both sides agreed to workout and share best practices with special focus on faculty development for enhancement of quality of education. Mr. Sajid Bilal, Pakistan Ambassador to Egypt was also present.

