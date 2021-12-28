UrduPoint.com

Shafqat Mehmood Calls On CM Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:28 PM

Shafqat Mehmood calls on CM Punjab

Federal Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss political and party affairs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss political and party affairs.

The CM congratulated Shafqat Mehmood on becoming provincial party head while the federal minister appreciated the timely completion of the Abdul Sattar Edhi underpass which would ease the daily movement of hundreds and thousands of people.

Shafqat Mehmood said that this was a gift to the Lahorities and it was sanguine that a culture of transparency had been promoted while doing away with the menace of loot and plunder of the past. He said that the resources were mercilessly looted and money was minted in every project.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that work was in progress to speedily complete development schemes to develop the provincial metropolis. He said that the government had set an example of saving millions of rupees in such projects and announced to launch elevated expressway project with Rs 50 billion.

Usman Buzdar said that every promise made with the people had been fulfilled adding that the political future of the critics was bleak.

The propagandists should realize that the people could not be served with hollow slogans as the PTI-led government has initiated real changes at the grassroots level, the CM concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Abdul Sattar Edhi Progress Money Government Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Debate on reforms sparks scuffles in Jordan parlia ..

Debate on reforms sparks scuffles in Jordan parliament

10 minutes ago
 Black Jack wins Sydney to Hobart yacht race

Black Jack wins Sydney to Hobart yacht race

10 minutes ago
 Save the Children confirms two staff members among ..

Save the Children confirms two staff members among Myanmar massacre dead

13 minutes ago
 Hepatitis center inaugurated at village Jhando Kho ..

Hepatitis center inaugurated at village Jhando Khoso's dispensary

13 minutes ago
 Russian Opposition Politician Navalny Excluded Fro ..

Russian Opposition Politician Navalny Excluded From Register of Prisoners Liable ..

13 minutes ago
 Football: CAF Confederation Cup fixtures

Football: CAF Confederation Cup fixtures

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.