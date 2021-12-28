Shafqat Mehmood calls on CM Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss political and party affairs.

The CM congratulated Shafqat Mehmood on becoming provincial party head while the federal minister appreciated the timely completion of the Abdul Sattar Edhi underpass which would ease the daily movement of hundreds and thousands of people.

Shafqat Mehmood said that this was a gift to the Lahorities and it was sanguine that a culture of transparency had been promoted while doing away with the menace of loot and plunder of the past. He said that the resources were mercilessly looted and money was minted in every project.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that work was in progress to speedily complete development schemes to develop the provincial metropolis. He said that the government had set an example of saving millions of rupees in such projects and announced to launch elevated expressway project with Rs 50 billion.

Usman Buzdar said that every promise made with the people had been fulfilled adding that the political future of the critics was bleak.

The propagandists should realize that the people could not be served with hollow slogans as the PTI-led government has initiated real changes at the grassroots level, the CM concluded.