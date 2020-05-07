Shafqat Mehmood condoles death of folk singer Krishan Lal Bhil

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat mehmood Thursday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of the famous folk singer Krishan Lal Bhil.

After calling his brother Sukhdev, The minister inquired about his two children, Shambu Lal and Shubna Devi and offered an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- for his children and his team of folk musicians and dancers, said a statement issued here.

Shafqat Mehmoood said, "With Krishan Lal gone, who represented his area so well, we have to ensure that we continue to recognize the rich musical heritage of Cholistan, among many other rich traditions of Pakistan". He has been concerned about the well being of the artists in the current times and has been supporting various initiatives to support artists financially.

Since Lok Virsa and PNCA came under the administration of Heritage division, in last August 2019, the Minister has been taking keen interest in long term initiatives for promotion of the artists.

Krishan Lal has been sick for a while with his kidney problems and was under treatment in Sheikh Zaid Hospital in Rahim yar Khan. Recently he was discharged but had to be brought back to the hospital two days ago. He passed away early in the morning on 7th of May.

Krishan Lal has represented Pakistan all over the world and has been a symbol of diversity and cultural richness of Pakistan abroad. He was equally active and popular in Pakistan and was considered to be an embodiment of the musical traditions of Cholistan. He remained instrumental in bringing out several musicians and singers of cholistan and introducing them at a national level. He received scores of awards including life time achievement award from Lok Virsa.