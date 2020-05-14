Shafqat Mehmood criticises opposition for politicising COVID-19 in National Assembly sessions

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said that the opposition wasted precious time of National Assembly on thinking future plans to tackle coronavirus outbreak and they just focused on getting political point scoring on the sensitive pandemic issue

In his exclusive talk with ptv news channel, he criticised opposition for politicising the COVID-19 and urged them to set aside their political differences to cope with the ongoing crisis and provide relief to the nation.

He said the government was expecting a debate on national unity and the future steps to control spread of coronavirus but unfortunately, the opposition just focused on their personal agendas.

He said a unified national strategy was need of the hour to contain the coronavirus.

Replying a question regarding school exams, he said the federal government had canceled all board examinations and the decision would not be changed as all decisions had been taken in consultation with the provinces and other stakeholders.

" On the other hand, we are preparing a comprehensive policy to address all major issues being raised by the students and parents which will be announced on Friday after a final meeting, we will make our new policy related to exams public," he added.

Replying another question related to private schools fee concessions, he made it clear that elite class always preferred private schools and almost 90% students were studying in the government schools with affordable fee structures so in these circumstances private schools were also facing problems.

The private schools in the country were striving for their survival due to coronavirus crisis , he added.

He also said private schools were parents' own choice and due this paramedic situation, teachers of these schools were also affected badly.

For medical and O level students, he commented that besides promoting students on the basis of their first year results, they would be allowed to compete in fields such as medicine or engineering and British council would take final decisions regarding O level and A level students as the government had no any concerns with their exam schedules.

He also said that online exams of universities were difficult for us where the faculty teachers and students needed proper trainings so in future, we would make a different strategy to tackle the issues.