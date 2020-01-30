UrduPoint.com
Shafqat Mehmood For Filling Communication Gap To Avoid Misunderstanding

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:33 PM

Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood Thursday underlined the need for filling communication gap to avoid misunderstanding in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for education, Shafqat Mehmood Thursday underlined the need for filling communication gap to avoid misunderstanding in future.

Talking to a private news channel programe, he said that communication gap was observed in some members of the ruling party in the province misquoting figure of funds of ADB.

Commenting on assets declaration, he said that all the members belonging to any political party should declare their inland and outland assets.

In the case of Shahbaz Sharif, he said the former Chief Minister Punjab could not provide details of 26 million Dollar which was sent by members of Sharif family.

He said as per the record of telegraphic transfers (TTs), Shahbaz Sharif could not reply appropriately to the concerned department about receiving the amount in Dollars.

Shafqat Mehmood said the Ex CM must aware of the funding sources, otherwise, the concerned quarters could ask him questions.

About current Chief Minister Punjab's performance, he admitted that there was dire need to project the progress in Punjab made by Usman Buzdar.

Due to lack of projection, and communication gap, he said, we had to face some problems before public and media.

