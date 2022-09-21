Shafqat Mehmood gets bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday accepted the interim bail of PTI's Leader Shafqat Mehmood in an FIR pertaining vandalizing the public property during the party's long march.

District and Session Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti heard the bail petition of Shafqat Mehmood.

His lawyer adopted the stance that his client had joined the police investigation into the matter, adding that he had no role in the case.

He prayed the court to grant bail to his client. The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 5,000 and instructed him to approach the trial court.

It may be mentioned here that the Aabpara Police Station had registered an FIR against PTI's leader.