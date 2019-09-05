UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shafqat Mehmood Inaugurates NBF Readers Club Membership Drive

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:04 PM

Shafqat Mehmood inaugurates NBF Readers Club membership drive

Federal Minister Education, Professional Training and National History & Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood here on Thursday inaugurated membership drive of NBF Readers Club for the year 2019-20 at National Book Foundation (NBF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Federal Minister Education, Professional Training and National History & Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood here on Thursday inaugurated membership drive of NBF Readers Club for the year 2019-20 at National Book Foundation (NBF). Nadeem Shafique Malik, Secretary, National History & Literary Heritage Division, Prof. Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javeid, Managing Director, National Book Foundation, Islamabad and Khalid Masood Malik, representative of private book sector were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the Federal Minister stated that PTI government is working for uniform education system.

He appreciated the efforts of NBF for prompting book reading culture in the country, said a press release.

On this occasion, the Minister also planted a tree at NBF "Shahr-e-Kitab" F-7 Markaz in pursuance of Prime Minister's country wide scheme i.e. "Green & Clean Pakistan". He also visited book shops of Shehr-e-Kitab, applauded "Reading Room" and "Kitab Caf�" and obtained readers club membership.

During the ceremony, it was informed that through Readers Club, NBF would offer special discount of up to 55 percent to the book readers. This useful scheme will also be extended across the country through modern computerized system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Reading Government

Recent Stories

Defence Day to be observed as Kashmir Solidarity D ..

1 minute ago

Worker Welfare Fund (WWF) awards scholarships to 0 ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo Expecting Visit of Russia's Navy Commander-i ..

2 minutes ago

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) to arrange ..

2 minutes ago

AJK to observe Defense Day of Pakistan on Sept 6

2 minutes ago

Russia Considering Japan's Proposal to Hold Foreig ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.