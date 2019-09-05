Shafqat Mehmood inaugurates NBF Readers Club membership drive

Federal Minister Education, Professional Training and National History & Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood here on Thursday inaugurated membership drive of NBF Readers Club for the year 2019-20 at National Book Foundation (NBF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Federal Minister Education, Professional Training and National History & Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood here on Thursday inaugurated membership drive of NBF Readers Club for the year 2019-20 at National Book Foundation (NBF). Nadeem Shafique Malik, Secretary, National History & Literary Heritage Division, Prof. Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javeid, Managing Director, National Book Foundation, Islamabad and Khalid Masood Malik, representative of private book sector were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the Federal Minister stated that PTI government is working for uniform education system.

He appreciated the efforts of NBF for prompting book reading culture in the country, said a press release.

On this occasion, the Minister also planted a tree at NBF "Shahr-e-Kitab" F-7 Markaz in pursuance of Prime Minister's country wide scheme i.e. "Green & Clean Pakistan". He also visited book shops of Shehr-e-Kitab, applauded "Reading Room" and "Kitab Caf�" and obtained readers club membership.

During the ceremony, it was informed that through Readers Club, NBF would offer special discount of up to 55 percent to the book readers. This useful scheme will also be extended across the country through modern computerized system.