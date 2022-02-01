Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said there were lot of things for doing to improve the system but it was not possible in few years time.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was making efforts to streamline the system but it needed time.

The minister said there were lot of powerful mafias were working in the country and competing with them was not an easy task, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan was only political leader who was combating different strong mafias.

Replying to a question, he said the government had introduced uniform syllabus from class 1 to 5 and further work was underway for the purpose, adding introducing same syllabus was the part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto.

There was no country of the world where Uniform education system was functioning, he added.