ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Thursday said the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government was excellent in all sectors including education as it was transparently working for welfare and prosperity of the masses.

Terming the fiscal budget 2019-20 a people and business friendly, he said the difficult decisions had been taken to stable and improve the national economy.

The Stock Market was running smoothly, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the current account deficit reduced to a great extent due to measures taken by the PTI government and it was a positive indication for the economy.

He said the governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had taken huge loans besides looted Rs 24,000 billion ruthlessly during ten years of their tenures. This was the time to investigate such corruption and to hold accountability against their leadership, he said.

Leaders of PPP and PML-N were confined in jails in massive corruption charges and scandals, he added.

Shafqat Mehmood said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and carrying out investigation against looters and plunderers transparently, adding the previous government had appointed NAB chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and not PTI government.