Shafqat Mehmood tested positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday tested positive for the coronavirus.

The minister, in a tweet, said,"I have unfortunately tested positive for coronavirus. My symptoms are mild so far and I feel fine." He hoped that he would recover soon with some rest.

He stressed the masses to continue taking all precautions, specially wearing masks at all times.