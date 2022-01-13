UrduPoint.com

Shafqat Mehmood Tested Positive For Coronavirus

January 13, 2022

Shafqat Mehmood tested positive for coronavirus

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday tested positive for the coronavirus

Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday tested positive for the coronavirus.

The minister, in a tweet, said,"I have unfortunately tested positive for coronavirus. My symptoms are mild so far and I feel fine." He hoped that he would recover soon with some rest.

He stressed the masses to continue taking all precautions, specially wearing masks at all times.

