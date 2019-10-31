UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shafqat Mehmood Urges JUI-F Leaders, Workers To Avoid Violating Agreement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:25 PM

Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday urged the leaders and workers of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), to avoid violating agreement with the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for education, Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday urged the leaders and workers of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), to avoid violating agreement with the government. Talking to a private news channel program, he suggested the Opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, to wait for the next elections being conducted in 2023. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would complete its constitutional tenure, he stated.

In reply to a question about JUI-F's violations during protest demonstration, he warned that anyone found involved in violating laws or disturbing the normal life of the citizen of the capital, the action would be taken as per law of the country.

He said that JUI-F didn't have any popularity among the masses, adding that the party's protest demonstration or sit-in, in the Federal capital would not affect the affairs of the incumbent government.

Justifying the long sit-in of the PTI in 2014, he said that majority people of this country was behind the march and sit-in of the PTI leaders against the policies of the then government. To another question regarding Rawalpindi-bound rail accident, he expressed his heartfelt condolence and sorrow over the loss of life and injured people. He said that inquiry had been ordered to identify the responsible persons behind the incident.

