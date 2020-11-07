UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shafqat Mehmood Visits National Curriculum Council To Review Its Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:14 PM

Shafqat Mehmood visits National Curriculum Council to review its progress

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday visited National Curriculum Council (NCC) to review the progress of Single National Curriculum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday visited National Curriculum Council (NCC) to review the progress of Single National Curriculum.

Working groups of model text books including experts of public, private educational institutions, Agha Khan University and LUMS briefed the minister about the progress.

They told the minister that preparation of model text books was at final stage and would be proved as best text books in the history of country.

The new curriculum based text books had been prepared while keeping in view all demands of the modern era, they informed.

The minister directed them to provide model text books to private publishers for publishing. He said these books would not have any copyrights to ensure its standard and vast publishing.

He added that after its implementation children of rural areas would have same curriculum as of the children of elite class.

The minister also reviewed curriculum of class 6 to 8. The zero draft of middle class curriculum had been prepared and shared with the public, private, Madaris and Cambridge educational institutions. It would be prepared till the first week of 2021, they said.

Federal Education Minister said Uniform Education System would help end Ratta system in educational process.

It would improve the learning and thinking abilities of a child and introduce uniformity in the educational process.

The minister lauded outstanding efforts made by the team of National Curriculum Council.

Related Topics

Education Progress Same Cambridge Lahore University Of Management Sciences All Best

Recent Stories

4th Martial Arts Sports Festival-2020 held

3 minutes ago

ICCI calls for abolishing TOU Metering to provide ..

3 minutes ago

Oil Production in Libya Exceeds 1 Million Barrels ..

3 minutes ago

Shibli inquires after Chaudhry Shujat's health

3 minutes ago

Local holiday on Nov 9

5 minutes ago

2-day National Olive festival inaugurated

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.