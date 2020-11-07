Shafqat Mehmood visits National Curriculum Council to review its progress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday visited National Curriculum Council (NCC) to review the progress of Single National Curriculum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday visited National Curriculum Council (NCC) to review the progress of Single National Curriculum.

Working groups of model text books including experts of public, private educational institutions, Agha Khan University and LUMS briefed the minister about the progress.

They told the minister that preparation of model text books was at final stage and would be proved as best text books in the history of country.

The new curriculum based text books had been prepared while keeping in view all demands of the modern era, they informed.

The minister directed them to provide model text books to private publishers for publishing. He said these books would not have any copyrights to ensure its standard and vast publishing.

He added that after its implementation children of rural areas would have same curriculum as of the children of elite class.

The minister also reviewed curriculum of class 6 to 8. The zero draft of middle class curriculum had been prepared and shared with the public, private, Madaris and Cambridge educational institutions. It would be prepared till the first week of 2021, they said.

Federal Education Minister said Uniform Education System would help end Ratta system in educational process.

It would improve the learning and thinking abilities of a child and introduce uniformity in the educational process.

The minister lauded outstanding efforts made by the team of National Curriculum Council.