Shafqat Shah Appeals Business Community For Ramadan Relief
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 07:59 PM
Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, a prominent social and political leader on Friday has urged the business community to provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramadan
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, a prominent social and political leader on Friday has urged the business community to provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramadan.
He appealed to them to reduce the prices of food and daily use items, enabling people to earn blessings and goodwill during this blessed month.
Shah's appeal comes as the government has launched various initiatives to support low-income families during Ramadan, including the Ramadan Relief Package 2025, which provides financial assistance of Rs. 5,000 to eligible families.
These efforts aim to alleviate the financial burden on families during Ramadan, allowing them to focus on their spiritual obligations and charitable activities.
Recent Stories
DC orders seats allocation for women in passenger vehicles
National Outreach Program for Higher Education faculty training held at UoA DI K ..
8 retailers arrested, shops sealed
Shafqat Shah appeals business community for Ramadan relief
Encroachments removed, 9 arrested in Quetta operation
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows zero tolerance for negligence ..
ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers officials
Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost child with parents
Women’s contribution to polio eradication recognized
Early cotton sowing in full swing in South Punjab
Sindh Governor directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of gas during Ramadan
Javed Jabbar visits SALU Khairpur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC orders seats allocation for women in passenger vehicles40 seconds ago
-
National Outreach Program for Higher Education faculty training held at UoA DI Khan41 seconds ago
-
8 retailers arrested, shops sealed43 seconds ago
-
Shafqat Shah appeals business community for Ramadan relief45 seconds ago
-
Encroachments removed, 9 arrested in Quetta operation46 seconds ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows zero tolerance for negligence in patient care3 minutes ago
-
ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers officials3 minutes ago
-
Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost child with parents3 minutes ago
-
Women’s contribution to polio eradication recognized3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of gas during Ramadan10 minutes ago
-
Javed Jabbar visits SALU Khairpur10 minutes ago
-
Action launched against profiteers10 minutes ago