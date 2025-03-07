Shafqat Shah appeals business community for Ramadan relief

Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, a prominent social and political leader on Friday has urged the business community to provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramadan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, a prominent social and political leader on Friday has urged the business community to provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramadan.

He appealed to them to reduce the prices of food and daily use items, enabling people to earn blessings and goodwill during this blessed month.

Shah's appeal comes as the government has launched various initiatives to support low-income families during Ramadan, including the Ramadan Relief Package 2025, which provides financial assistance of Rs. 5,000 to eligible families.

These efforts aim to alleviate the financial burden on families during Ramadan, allowing them to focus on their spiritual obligations and charitable activities.