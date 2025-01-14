Shafqat Shah Commends Security Forces For Successful Anti-terror Operations
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 06:53 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A renowned politician and social development leader, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has lauded the security forces for their exceptional bravery and strategic prowess in conducting two successful intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The operations resulted in the elimination of eight Khawarji terrorists, marking a significant milestone in the fight against terrorism, he said in a press release on Tuesday.
Shah praised the security forces for their unwavering dedication and unrelenting efforts in thwarting the terrorists' nefarious plans. He emphasized that the brave security forces have neutralized the threats, ensuring the safety and security of the nation.
