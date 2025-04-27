Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Condemns Attacks On Pakistani Embassies, Warns Against Escalation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Prominent politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has strongly condemned the recent attacks and vandalism carried out by Indian extremists on Pakistani embassies in Manchester, London, and Germany.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Shah warned that Hindu extremists should be mindful of the presence of Indian diplomatic missions in Pakistan and other countries.

Shah urged restraint, cautioning against provoking peaceful Pakistanis into retaliatory actions. He also condemned the recent incident in Pahalgam and criticized the Indian government's reluctance to accept Pakistan's offer for an impartial investigation into the terrorist attack.

He called on the international community to take notice of the situation, emphasizing the need for dialogue and fair investigations to resolve issues between the two countries.

