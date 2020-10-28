Shafqat Shah condemns blast

Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) Provincial leader, Advocate Syed Shafqat Shah on Wednesday expressed their heartfelt sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of students in an explosion in a madrassa in Peshawar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) Provincial leader, Advocate Syed Shafqat Shah on Wednesday expressed their heartfelt sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of students in an explosion in a madrassa in Peshawar.

Expressing his strong condemnation, PML-F leader said enemy forces would never succeeded in their objectives.