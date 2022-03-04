UrduPoint.com

Shafqat Shah Condemns Peshawar Blast

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Friday strongly condemned the blast at a mosque in Peshawar

Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Friday strongly condemned the blast at a mosque in Peshawar.

According to statement, the PML-F leader has expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

>