Shafqat Shah condemns terrorist attack in Kalat

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Senior politician and social development leader, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, has strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Kalat.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Shah paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of levies, police, and innocent civilians in fighting the menace of terrorism.

He also offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.