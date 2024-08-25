Shafqat Shah Condemns Terrorist Attack In Pishin
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 07:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Senior politician Advocate Sayed Shafqat Ali Shah has strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Pishin District and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of precious lives.
In his statement issued here on Sunday, he expressed the hope that the perpetrators of this cowardly act would soon be brought to justice.
He emphasized the importance of eradicating terrorism from the region to ensure a stable and prosperous future.
Sayed Shafqat Ali Shah extended heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families of the children martyred in the attack and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured police officers and civilians.
