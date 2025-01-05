Shafqat Shah condemns terrorist attack in Turbat

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Turbat, Balochistan, where a blast targeted a bus traveling from Karachi to Turbat.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

In his statement, Shah said that terrorists are the enemies of progress and are fearful of Pakistan's development adding that their aim is to disrupt the nation's journey toward prosperity by spreading chaos.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.