Shafqat Shah condemns Terrorist Attack on Security Forces Convoy

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Prominent Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Monday has expressed his deep condolences to the families of the martyrs who lost their lives in a terrorist attack on a security forces convoy in Nushki district.

The attack resulted in the martyrdom of five individuals, including three security personnel and two innocent civilians.

He paid tribute to the martyrs and prayed for the martyrs to be granted a high rank in the hereafter and for their families to be granted patience and solace.