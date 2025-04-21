Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Condole Passing Of Pope Francis

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Shafqat Shah Condole Passing of Pope Francis

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Renowned Political and Social Figure of Sindh, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the Christian community, in Rome.

He said that Pope Francis, the first Pope from Latin America, led a life dedicated to promoting Christianity, brotherhood, peace, and unity.

In his statement on Monday, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah had recently congratulated Pope Francis on the occasion of Easter, despite his illness, and appreciated his strong condemnation of Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Shah praised Pope Francis's efforts to promote humanity and his appeal to all religions worldwide to work towards a ceasefire in Gaza. He acknowledged that his passing is a significant loss for the Christian community, who have lost a great spiritual leader.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah expressed solidarity with the Christian community during this difficult time, stating, We stand with the entire Christian community in this hour of grief, he added.

