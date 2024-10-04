Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Condoled Death Of JI's Former Amir

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Shafqat Shah condoled death of JI's former Amir

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Friday condoled the death of former Naib Amir of Jamat-e-Islami, Muhammad Aslam Saleemi.

He said that the late Saleemi was a towering religious personality.

Shafqat Ali Shah said that the religious scholar had played a key role in educating the people about the evil designs of anti-Islam forces and united them to face the emerging challenges with determination.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the departed soul's peace and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

