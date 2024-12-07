Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Condoles Death Of Father Of Salman Masood

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Shafqat Shah condoles death of Father of Salman Masood

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Renowned Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Saturday has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the father of Editor The Nation Salman Masood.

In his condolence message, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

