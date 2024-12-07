Shafqat Shah Condoles Death Of Father Of Salman Masood
Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Renowned Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Saturday has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the father of Editor The Nation Salman Masood.
In his condolence message, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.
Recent Stories
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security forces eliminate 22 terrorists in successful operations, six soldiers martyred1 minute ago
-
Jaffar Mandokhail praises minority communities' role in development of Balochistan1 minute ago
-
JICA celebrates 70 years of ODA to Pakistan with photo exhibition1 minute ago
-
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP operations18 minutes ago
-
Minister attends Christmas event in Jhelum21 minutes ago
-
Killer gets capital punishment21 minutes ago
-
Arora reviews minority card registration21 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner visits Civil hospital, School at Kotri31 minutes ago
-
Six gamblers held31 minutes ago
-
Christmas is celebration of love, brotherhood, peace: Governor Kundi31 minutes ago
-
Five persons’ murder case: Evidence dispatched to PFSA31 minutes ago
-
FIEDMC chief assumes office31 minutes ago