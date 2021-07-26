UrduPoint.com
Shafqat Shah Condoles Death Of Mumtaz Bhutto

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah visited the residence of Ameer Bux Bhutto, in Karachi to express condolence on sad demise of his father Former CM Sindh, Governor and Central Leader of PTI Mumtaz Ali Khan Bhutto, who died a few days ago, said a release issued here on Monday.

Shah condoled with Ameer Bux Khan Bhutto, Ali Haider Khan Bhutto and other family members.

He also offered fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and he also soothed the bereaved family with kind words.

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor

More Stories From Pakistan

