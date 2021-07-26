Shafqat Shah condoles death of Mumtaz Bhutto

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah visited the residence of Ameer Bux Bhutto, in Karachi to express condolence on sad demise of his father Former CM Sindh, Governor and Central Leader of PTI Mumtaz Ali Khan Bhutto, who died a few days ago, said a release issued here on Monday.

Shah condoled with Ameer Bux Khan Bhutto, Ali Haider Khan Bhutto and other family members.

He also offered fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and he also soothed the bereaved family with kind words.