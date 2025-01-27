Shafqat Shah Condoles Demise Of Senior Journalist Jamshed Bukhari
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 07:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Prominent senior politician, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of renowned journalist Jamshed Gul Bukhari.
In a statement, Shah extended his condolences to Bukhari's family and the journalism community, stating that they share their grief equally.
He prayed that Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestow patience upon the bereaved family.
Shah's heartfelt condolences reflect the profound impact of Bukhari's passing on the journalism community and beyond.
Recent Stories
KP Assembly approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates UAE leadership, people, residents on 'Year of C ..
Neelum Muneer ready to resume work in industry after marriage
US President Trump again urges OPEC to lower oil prices
Heavy burden of Rs103b imposed on gird electricity consumers due to net metering
ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets to go on sale tomorrow
Bill Gates calls divorce biggest mistake of his life
SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 12 percent
Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity
UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister
Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grand wedding ceremony held under Dhi Rani program4 minutes ago
-
KP EPC forms panel to propose changes in curriculum4 minutes ago
-
Experts stress need for Community-Based Research to address decline in onion production4 minutes ago
-
Contacts, negotiations among parties spirit of democracy: PM4 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condoles demise of senior journalist Jamshed Bukhari4 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh to pay educational fees of deserving students4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Walton Road upgradation project14 minutes ago
-
RPO urges citizens to get driving licence, follow traffic rules14 minutes ago
-
CPWB takes five child beggars into custody14 minutes ago
-
Cotton farmers advised to prioritize triple gene varieties14 minutes ago
-
Seven outlaws arrested, stolen items recovered14 minutes ago
-
Children's Parliament coming up with ‘Right to Education’ solution14 minutes ago