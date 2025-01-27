Shafqat Shah condoles demise of senior journalist Jamshed Bukhari

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Prominent senior politician, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of renowned journalist Jamshed Gul Bukhari.

In a statement, Shah extended his condolences to Bukhari's family and the journalism community, stating that they share their grief equally.

He prayed that Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestow patience upon the bereaved family.

Shah's heartfelt condolences reflect the profound impact of Bukhari's passing on the journalism community and beyond.